Carson City health inspections for Feb. 16

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Feb. 16. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3815 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Carson Nugget, Alattee Coffee and Wine Bar, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Carson Nugget, Angelina's Italian Bistro, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Carson Nugget, Garden Cafe, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Carson Nugget, main kitchen, 507 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Recommended Stories For You

CVS, 220 Fairview Drive, 100 points.

KFC, 2523 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Little Caesars Pizza, 1820 E. William St., 100 points.

National's Cafe, 1701 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Panda Kitchen, 1986 E. William St., 100 points.

Simple Fare, 449 W. King St., 100 points.

Vino's, 3228 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Jimmy John's, 3849 S. Carson St., 96 points. Sanitizer buckets and chlorine solution spray bottles weren't in operation. A certified food handler wasn't on duty.