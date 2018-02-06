Carson City health inspections for Feb. 2

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Feb. 2. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Capital City Liquor, 1511 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Carson Coffee, 1825 N. Carson St., 100 points.

CVS Pharmacy, 1980 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Daisy's Store, 3259 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, 100 points.

Heidi's Family Restaurant, 1020 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Jacksons, 1615 E. Fifth St., 100 points.

Maverik, 1451 College Parkway, 100 points.

Pizza Factory, 3120 E. Highway 50, Suite 3, 100 points.

Red's Old 395 Grill, bar and lounge, 1055 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Red's Old 395 Grill, catering, 1055 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Seeliger Elementary School, 2800 S. Saliman Road, 100 points.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, restaurant, 3198 N. Deer Run Road, 100 points.

Tomo Sushi and Grill, 135 Clearview Drive, Suite 124, 100 points.

Bella Vista Bistro and Catering Company, bar and lounge, 1304 S. Stewart St., 99 points.

Bella Vista Bistro and Catering Company, catering, 1304 S. Stewart St., 99 points.

Bella Vista Bistro and Catering Company, restaurant, 1304 S. Stewart St., 99 points. Mechanical dish washing facilities weren't properly designed, constructed, maintained, installed, located or operated.

Panda Kitchen, 1986 E. William St., 95 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher. Garbage storage container lids were open.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, bar, 3198 N. Deer Run Road, scored 95 points. The food preparation sink was being used to wash hands, and the hand-wash sink was being used as a dump sink. The hand-wash sink wasn't set up with soap and paper towels.

China East, 1810 Highway 50 E., 94 points. The inspector found employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as needed to remove contamination. The inside of the reach-in cooler needed to be cleaned, in addition to surfaces of line equipment and hood grates.

Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St., 94 points. The main reach-in refrigerator for the food preparation area was operating at 57 degrees (all food in the unit was discarded and the repair service was called during the inspection). The waste grease receptacle was coated in grease and food. The garbage compactor also was dirty.