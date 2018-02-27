Carson City health inspections for Feb. 23

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Feb. 23. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Vicky Ice Cream, mobile ice cream and snow cone vehicle, scored 100 points.

Garibaldi's Ristorante Italiano, 307 N. Carson St., 99 points. The under-counter refrigerator's compressor was dirty.

Sonic Drive-In, 1856 E. College Parkway, 99 points. A ceiling vent at the rear of the restaurant needed to be cleaned.

Flavors of India, 1105 S. Carson St., scored 80 points on a follow-up inspection. Chicken, lamb and chickpea curries were being stored beyond their expiration dates. Staff couldn't articulate proper cooling procedures for potentially hazardous food. Raw chicken in the walk-in refrigerator wasn't properly stored and labeled. The raw chicken was partially dry due to moisture loss from air exposure. The dish washing unit didn't have sanitation solution for pathogen destruction on food-contact surfaces. The unit also wasn't being tested for adequate sanitation levels. Raw chicken was being improperly stored above raw fish in the walk-in refrigerator.