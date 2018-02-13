Carson City health inspections for Feb. 9

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Feb. 9. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Bordewich Bray Elementary School, 110 S. Thompson St., scored 100 points.

Carson High School, central kitchen, 1111 N. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Carson High School, culinary arts kitchen, 1111 N. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Carson High School, gymnasium snack bar, 1111 N. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Carson High School, Senators Cafe, 1111 N. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Recommended Stories For You

Carson High School, snack bar, main kitchen annex, 1111 N. Saliman Road, 100 points.

Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa St., 100 points.

Epic Crossing, 1263 S. Stewart St., 100 points.

Fritsch Elementary School, 504 Bath St., 100 points.

Papa Murphy's, 4314 S. Carson St., 100 points.

The Union, bar and lounge, 302 N. Carson St., 100 points.

The Union, brewery, 302 N. Carson St., 100 points.

The Union, coffee shop, 302 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Flavors of India, bar and lounge, 1105 S. Carson St., 97 points. The hand-wash sinks were being used for tasks other than washing hands.

Eagle Gas I, 2152 N. Carson St., 94 points. Paper towels were missing from the public bathroom. A self-closing mechanism was missing from the bathroom door.

Eagle Gas II, 1360 S. Carson St., 94 points. The ice in the freezer wasn't properly labeled. The microwave needed to be cleaned. The bathroom door wasn't self-closing.

Keva Juice, 2320 S. Carson St., Suite 2, 93 points. The women's bathroom door wasn't self-closing (repeat violation). Food debris was found on the floor of the walk-in freezer. A certified food handler wasn't on duty.

The Union, restaurant, 302 N. Carson St., 93 points. Cold food at the pizza bar was being held above the proper holding temperature during consecutive inspections. The floor needed to be sealed to make it easily cleanable. The floor under and behind kitchen equipment needed to be cleaned.

San Marcos Grill, 260 E. Winnie Lane, 90 points. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as necessary to remove contamination. Hot foods were being improperly held. Frozen fish, chicken and pork were being improperly thawed. Employees were storing their food in a manner that didn't prevent cross contamination.

Smith's Food & Drug, meat department, 599 E. William St., 86 points. Perishable cold food was found above 46 degrees. Raw meat was being stored in the food preparation room without proper tacking and time control. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as necessary to remove contamination. Kitchen areas needed to be cleaned and sanitized on a regular schedule to prevent cross contamination. The floor and kitchen equipment needed to be cleaned.

Flavors of India, restaurant, 1105 S. Carson St., 82 points. Perishable hot food was found at temperatures that promote microorganism growth. Buffet items were found at room temperature. A reach-in refrigerator needed to be adjusted to a temperature under 41 degrees. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as necessary to remove contamination. Food wasn't labeled as required. Frozen fish was being improperly thawed. A noncommercial microwave was being used to cook food. Thermometers weren't easily accessible to kitchen staff. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren't clean. Line equipment was dirty. The rice cooker — filled with old rice — wasn't being sanitized or stored properly. Hood vents needed to be cleaned and sanitized. Food debris was coating the metal bracket table next to the tandoor oven. The floor wasn't clean.

Smith's Food & Drug, deli, 599 E. William St., 79 points. Cheese and meat were found at room temperature. The hand-wash sink was being used to store equipment. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as necessary to remove contamination. Employees were seen touching paperwork, binders and other items, then returning to food preparation tasks without first washing their hands. Scales, door handles and other items touched by contaminated gloves weren't on a regular cleaning schedule. Per company policy, gloves weren't being replaced between orders. The chicken rotisserie unit was malfunctioning and creating a cleaning issue, causing grease and food debris to pool inside and leak onto the floor. The blast chiller wasn't working properly. Nonfood-contact surfaces — shelves, cooler window tracts, the bottom of the cooler, hot-holding units and the floor — needed to be cleaned.