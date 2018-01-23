Carson City health inspections for Jan. 19

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Jan. 19. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Dairy Queen, 3198 E. Highway 50, scored 100 points.

Dotty's, 2260 E. William St., 100 points.

Plaza Hotel and Events Center, 801 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, bakery, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, deli, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, grocery, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, meat, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, produce, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, seafood, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.

SlotWorld, Betsy's Big Kitchen, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

SlotWorld, bar, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.