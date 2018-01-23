Carson City health inspections for Jan. 19
January 23, 2018
Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Jan. 19. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Dairy Queen, 3198 E. Highway 50, scored 100 points.
Dotty's, 2260 E. William St., 100 points.
Plaza Hotel and Events Center, 801 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Save Mart Supermarkets, bakery, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Save Mart Supermarkets, deli, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Recommended Stories For You
Save Mart Supermarkets, grocery, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Save Mart Supermarkets, meat, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Save Mart Supermarkets, produce, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Save Mart Supermarkets, seafood, 4348 S. Carson St., 100 points.
SlotWorld, Betsy's Big Kitchen, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
SlotWorld, bar, 3879 E. Highway 50, 100 points.
Trending In: Local
- Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority awards $131,000 consulting contract
- Rising overtime at Nevada prisons draws Gov. Brian Sandoval’s ire
- Veterans’ suicide prevention discussed at Carson City meeting
- Senator Square: Carson High School varsity basketball team moves audience to tears
- Man arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office