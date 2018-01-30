Carson City health inspections for Jan. 26

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Jan. 26. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Aloha Medicinals, 4610 Arrowhead Drive, scored 100 points.

Arco AM/PM, 720 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Arco AM/PM, 4190 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Thai Basil, 311 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Bleu Cafe, 244 E. Winnie Lane, 100 points.

Bodine's Casino, restaurant, 5650 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Bodine's Casino, sports bar, 5650 S. Carson St., 100 points.

The Bridge by Family Vision, mobile food vehicle, 100 points.

Cactus Jack's Senator Club, 420 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Corner Cafe, 420 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Dotty's, 3331 E. Highway 50, Suite 5, 100 points.

El Pollo Loco, 1923 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Food Maxx, bakery, 3325 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Food Maxx, meat and seafood, 3325 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Joanie's Creekside Cafe and Catering, 1795 E. College Parkway, Suite 100, 100 points.

Pizza Hut, 2441 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Red Hut Cafe, 4385 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, bakery, 3620 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, deli, 3620 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, grocery, 3620 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, meat, 3620 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Save Mart Supermarkets, produce, 3620 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Smoke Shop, 1953 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Taco Bell, 4050 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Tommy's Neighborhood Bar, 260 W. Winnie Lane, 100 points.

Wingstop, 3965 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Woody's Bar, 1987 N. Carson St., Suite 75, 100 points.

Z Bistro, 725 Basque Way, Suite 1, 100 points.

JM Gasoline, 1321 N. Carson St., 99 points. Drain plugs and bleach were missing from the dishwashing setup.

Subway, 100 W. Winnie Lane, 99 points. Cloths used on food-contact surfaces weren't clean or didn't contain enough sanitizer residual. Sanitizer buckets weren't set up in the kitchen preparation area.

Del Taco, 822 E. College Parkway, 98 points. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils weren't clean. Equipment and interior surfaces of the freezer needed to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The floor wasn't clean. Grease and food debris were found under the fry and grill stations.

Food Maxx, produce, 3325 E. Highway 50, 98 points. Kitchen utensils and equipment weren't being air-dried following the sanitizing process. A hanger used for air-drying mops was missing. The floor needed to be swept.

Wendy's, 4140 S. Carson St., 98 points. During transport, food was vulnerable to contamination due to inadequate packaging or an inadequate vehicle. A cup, instead of a ladle or other long-handled utensil, was being used to scoop lemonade.

Bodine's Casino, main bar, 5650 S. Carson St., 96 points. The chlorine residual in the dishwasher's final rinse cycle wasn't measurable (corrected on site).

Ganesha Enterprises, 5200 Sigstrom Drive, 95 points. Employees were consuming food while on shift and using cell phones while wearing gloves.

Food Maxx, grocery, 3325 E. Highway 50, 93 points. Entrances to the building weren't in good repair or weren't constructed so as to protect from rodent or insect entry. The rear doors weren't sufficiently sealed (repeat violation). Open household pest traps were being used in the food storage area, an act that could lead to cross-contamination. The floor wasn't clean, and the rear walk-in freezer had splintered wood scattered across it as well as other debris that needed to be cleared from the area.

La Santaneca, 316 E. Winnie Lane, 85 points. The produce cooler was holding its contents at 50 degrees, above the required 46 degrees or below. Time tables weren't being properly kept to verify food at room temperature was being used within four hours. Food preparation sinks were being used to wash hands. Food wasn't labeled as required, and some wasn't being stored in an approved container. The line equipment needed to be cleaned and sanitized along with the coolers and floor.