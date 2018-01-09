Carson City health inspections for Jan. 5

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Jan. 5. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Bella Vita Bistro and Catering Company, 1304 S. Stewart St., scored 100 points.

Jack in the Box, 3665 S. Carson St., 97 points. Food removed from its original container wasn't being kept in an approved container. Burgers were stacked on top of each other and leaning against a refrigerator. Debris and grease needed to be cleared from the garbage storage area.

Coco's Taqueria y Pupuseria, 3359 U.S. Highway 50, Suite E, 96 points. Food in the reach-in cooler was found between 42 and 45 degrees, not the required 41 degrees or below. Hoods and surfaces of the floor, walls and ceiling needed to be cleaned.