Carson City health inspections for July 20

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for July 20. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

American Nutritional Products, 4610 Arrowhead Drive, score: 0, grade: A.

Bella Vita Catering at Silver Oak, 1251 Country Club Drive, score: 0, grade: A. The floor, ceiling or walls were dirty.

Dairy Queen, 3198 E. Highway 50, score: 0, grade: A.

Jacksons, 1615 E. Fifth St., score: 0, grade: A.

Mallards Restaurant at Empire Ranch, 1875 Fairway Drive, score: 0, grade: A.

Plaza Hotel and Events Center, restaurant and catering, 801 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Pizza Hut, 2441 N. Carson St., score: 2, grade: A. Verification of manager-level food safety training was unavailable or expired.

Save Mart Supermarkets, bakery, 4348 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets, deli, 4348 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets, meat department, 4348 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Save Mart Supermarkets, seafood department, 4348 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Walgreens, 1465 E. William St., score: 2, grade: A. Except during cooking or cooling, potentially hazardous cold food must be maintained at 41 degrees or below.

Frutilandia Corp., 3217 E. Highway 50, score: 6, grade: A. Food preparation sinks or equipment/utensil-washing sinks were being used for hand-washing. Employees were using hand-wash sinks for purposes other than hand-washing. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food wasn't dated.

Nice & Easy Catering, mobile food vehicle, score: 10, grade: A. The certificate of manager-level food safety training was unavailable or expired. The hand-wash sink was blocked and not easily accessible. Evidence of spoiled food, not quarantined for disposal, was found. The inspector observed malfunctioning refrigerators and out-of-temperature food. Potentially hazardous food was being held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous food intended for cold holding was observed at 47 degrees or above. On a follow-up inspection, the mobile food vehicle was given an A grade with a score of 2. The issue with the missing certificate of food safety training persisted. Additionally, the ventilation system was found to be non-compliant with fire safety regulations. No valid information was found verifying staff were certified as either food safety managers or food handlers. The facility was closed until further review by the inspector.