Carson City health inspections for June 1

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 1. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Carson City BBQ Co., 5110 S. Edmonds Drive, mobile catering, scored 100 points.

Carson City Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and food facility, 911 Beverly Drive, 100 points.

Gold Dust West, Express Snack Bar, 2171 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Port of Subs, 1621 E. Highway 50, Suite B, 100 points.

7-Eleven, 3232 E. Highway 50, 99 points. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed.

Recommended Stories For You

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., 95 points. Some food wasn't properly labeled and dated. The interior and exterior surfaces of all cooking units under the exhaust hood were coated in dust, grease and food debris. Food debris needed to be cleaned from the interior and exterior surfaces of the refrigerators and freezers. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed. The kitchen floor under equipment and in corners and other hard-to-reach areas was dirty.