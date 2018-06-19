Carson City health inspections for June 15

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 15. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Aloha Discount Wine and Liquors, 4555 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 1231 S. Carson St., 98 points. The front of the store milk cooler was operating at 46 degrees.

Yang's Kitchen, 111 E. Telegraph St., 98 points. The exterior surfaces of all refrigerators were soiled with food debris. Likewise, oil and food debris were found on the kitchen shelves.