Carson City health inspections for June 8

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for June 8. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Capitol Shell, 1462 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Carson City BBQ Co., 5110 S. Edmonds Drive, 100 points.

Carson Stadium Cinemas, 2571 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Walmart Supercenter, deli, 3200 Market St., 100 points.

Walmart Supercenter, grocery, 3200 Market St., 100 points.

Walmart Supercenter, meat department, 3200 Market St., 100 points.

Walmart Supercenter, produce department, 3200 Market St., 100 points.

Walmart Supercenter, bakery, 3200 Market St., 96 points. The mechanical dishwasher didn't reach a final rinse temperature of 180 degrees.

Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., scored 95 points. Some food wasn't properly labeled and dated. The interior and exterior surfaces of the cooking units under the exhaust hood were coated in dust, grease and food debris. Similar conditions were found on the interior and exterior surfaces of the refrigerators and freezers. The garbage storage container lids weren't closed. The floor was dirty under the kitchen equipment and in corners and other hard-to-reach areas.