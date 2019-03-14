Carson City health inspections for March 13, 2019

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Feb. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Sassafras, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, Carson City, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., Carson City, retail food producer/brewery, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., Carson City, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Union LLC, 302 N. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Recommended Stories For You

Carson Coffee, 1825 N. Carson St., Carson City, take out; coffee house/drive thru, score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Gas I, 2152 N. Carson St., Carson City, convenience store, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 1.

At the time of the inspection, there was no self-closing spring on the employee restroom door.

Eagle Gas II, 1360 S. Carson St., Carson City, convenience store, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 2.

At the time of the inspection, the cabinets under the coffee pot were noted to be soiled. At the time of the inspection, it was noted there's no self closer on the employee restroom door.

Fish Family Dining, 138 E. Long St., Carson City, food facility-fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Smoke Shop, 1953 N. Carson St., Carson City, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

San Rafael Coffee Co., 711 S. Carson St. #3, Carson City, retail food producer, score 0, grade: A.

Kabayan Multi-Mart, 321 Fairview Dr., Carson City, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Sonic Drive In, 1856 E. College Pkwy., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Vino's, 3228 N. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

CVS/Pharmacy #8779, 220 Fairview Dr., Carson City, convenience store, score 0, grade: A.

El Pollo Loco, 1923 U.S. 50, Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3815 S. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Jimmy John's, 3849 S. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 1.

Playa Azul, 415 E. William St., Carson City, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 10, grade: A. Critical violations: 2.

Food protection from environmental contamination. Food contact surfaces cleaned and sanitized.

Wendy's, 4140 S. Carson St., Carson City, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.