Carson City health inspections for March 16

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 16. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

7-Eleven, 3701 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Jackpot Crossing Casino, first floor bar, 1897 N. Edmonds Drive, 100 points.

Taco Bell, 3117 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

The Tap Shack, 112 Rice St., 100 points.

Whiskey Tavern, 3481 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

The Timbers, 124 E. Eighth St., 99 points. The floor in the walk-in needed to be repaired so as to make it easily cleanable.

Francisco's, 1200 Stewart St., 97 points. Food wasn't labeled as required. Cutting board surfaces were cracked, cut or chipped.

Bully's, restaurant and bar/lounge, 3530 N. Carson St., 96 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher, corrected on site.

Jimmy John's, 2329 N. Carson St., 96 points. Garbage storage container lids weren't closed. There was no proof a certified food handler was on duty.

Mom & Pop's Diner, 224 S. Carson St., 94 points. Eggs were being improperly stored above prepared food. The kitchen ceiling and lights needed to be cleaned to remove grease and dust.

Taqueria Uruapan, 4601 Goni Road, Suite A, 93 points. An employee was seen handling ready-to-eat food without gloves. Sanitizer buckets weren't in operation, corrected on site. The wall behind the cooking equipment was coated in grease and dust.

La Posada Real, Inc., 3205 Retail Drive, 92 points. The low-temperature dishwasher was missing chlorine residual from the final rinse cycle. Cooking utensils were found in the hand-wash sink near the mechanical dishwasher.