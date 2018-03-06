Carson City health inspections for March 2

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 2. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Baskin Robbins, 3947 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Black Bear Diner, 900 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Brewery Arts Center, caterer, 449 W. King St., 100 points.

Brewery Arts Center, Espresso Yourself Cafe, 449 W. King St., 100 points.

Economy Wash & Dry, 207 Hot Springs Road, 100 points.

Arco AM/PM, 1017 N. Carson St., 99 points. The three-basin sink area was cluttered with packaged food and other miscellaneous items.

Max Casino, snack bar, 900 S. Carson St., 97 points. Paper towels were missing from the employee sink, corrected on site.