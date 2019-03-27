Carson City health inspections for March 2019

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 5. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Jamba Juice, 921 Topsy Lane #412, Carson City, restaurant, score 12, grade: B. Non-critical violations: 5.

No person in charge at time of inspection. Observed food uncovered and unprotected.

Inspector observed frozen smoothies, ice and condiments uncovered with no lids.

Critical violation: Chemical sanitizer not being used at manual warewashing.

Sanitation buckets for storing wiping cloths in sanitizer solution aren't properly stored.

Non-food contact surface dirty. Inspector observed floors, shelves and walls.