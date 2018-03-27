Carson City health inspections for March 23

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 23. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Bistro at the Bryan, 901 S. Stewart St., scored 100 points.

Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., 100 points.

McDonald's, 2001 N. Carson St., 100 points.

Papa John's, 1426 E. William St., Suite 3, 100 points.

U.S. Submarine Base, 1894 E. Highway 50, Suite 10, 100 points.

Murphy-Bernardini Juvenile Detention Center, 1545 E. Fifth St., 99 points. The mechanical dishwasher wasn't reaching 180 degrees during the rinse cycle.

Fairview Food Mart, 1501 Fairview Drive, Suite 4, 98 points. The floor needed to be cleaned and repaired where tile was missing.

Subway, 2073 E. Highway 50, Suite 1, 96 points. Frozen avocado was being thawed in a manner that didn't minimize microbial growth. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment weren't properly constructed or repaired. A microwave was found on site even though it wasn't approved for commercial use.

La Enchilada, 557 S. Saliman Road, 92 points. Perishable cold food was found above 46 degrees. Specifically, salsa was found at 58 degrees and meat and cheese at 46 degrees. Cooked meat wasn't adequately labeled. The meat slicer needed to be cleaned and sanitized.