Carson City health inspections for March 30

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 30. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

BPO Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., scored 100 points.

Dotty's No. 74, 4320 S. Carson St., 100 points.

One Stop Food Market, 3150 E. Nye Lane, 100 points.

Yogurt Beach, 3228 N. Carson St., Suite 15, 100 points.

Dunkin Donuts, 2190 E. William St., 95 points. Garbage storage container lids weren't closed. The dust/grease exhaust filter was missing from the ventilation hood. There was no proof a certified food handler was on duty.