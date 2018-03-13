Carson City health inspections for March 9
March 13, 2018
Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for March 9. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
The Carson Cigar Co., 318 N. Carson St., Suite 101, scored 100 points.
El Aguila Real, 3220 E. Highway 50, Suite 6, 100 points.
Jackpot Crossing Casino, beverage center bar, 1897 N. Edmonds Drive, 100 points.
MJ's Sports Bar, 3679 S. Carson St., 100 points.
Shoe Tree Brewing, 1496 Old Hot Springs Road, 100 points.
Ming's Restaurant, 2330 S. Carson St., 99 points. Nonfood-contact surfaces of kitchen line equipment needed to be cleaned.
Jackpot Crossing Casino, first floor bar, 1897 N. Edmonds Drive, 96 points. Chlorine residual was missing from the final rinse cycle of the low-temperature dishwasher, repeat violation.
Pho Country, 2495 N. Carson St., 95 points. Some food wasn't properly labeled and dated. Kitchen equipment and surrounding areas were in need of more frequent cleaning. Food-contact surfaces were dirty. Garbage storage container lids weren't closed.
Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St., 91 points. Enchiladas, roast beef cold cuts and strawberry puree were found passed their expiration dates. An inadequate amount of chlorine residual was detected in the mechanical dishwasher's final rinse cycle.
Lily's China Bistro, 1280 S. Carson St., 88 points. Employees weren't washing their hands thoroughly or as often as necessary to remove contamination. An employee didn't wash his or her hands before returning to food preparation tasks after handling containers of raw chicken. Evidence was found that pointed to employees consuming food while preparing or serving meals. The inspector noted the following: "Employees cannot taste food from same ladle that they are preparing food with and then return that utensil to food preparation without a proper wash, rinse and sanitize process." Containers of raw chicken in water were being improperly stored above produce.
