Carson City health inspections for May 25

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for May 25. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Carson City Recreation, snack bar, 5400 Heritage Way, scored 100 points.

Comstock Country RV Resort, convenience store, 5400 S. Carson St., 100 points.

Gold Dust West, Ole Ole, restaurant, 2171 E. Highway 50, 100 points.

Paul Schat's Bakery, cake shop, 1212 S. Stewart St., 100 points.

Tacos el Tio, mobile food vehicle, 100 points.

Gold Dust West, Ole Ole, bar, 2171 E. Highway 50, 99 points. The mechanical dishwasher wasn't functioning.

Dollar General, 3059 E. Highway 50, 98 points. Numerous refrigerated and canned or boxed food items were found past their "use-by" dates.

Paul Schat's Bakery, bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., 98 points. Food-contact surfaces of equipment or utensils weren't clean.

Gold Dust West, Alley Bar, 2171 E. Highway 50, 97 points. The ice machine needed to be shut down and cleaned. Plumbing wasn't properly sized, installed or maintained. The floor drains needed to be cleaned.

Paul Schat's Bakery, restaurant, 1212 S. Stewart St., 97 points. Food wasn't being prepared or served with minimal manual contact. Employees need to wear gloves while preparing ready-to-eat food. Mechanical dish washing facilities weren't properly designed, constructed, maintained, installed, located or operated. Equipment needed to be maintenanced.

Gold Dust West, The Grille, 2171 E. Highway 50, 93 points. Employees needed to wash their hands before putting on food preparation gloves. Food in the cold holding units needed to be kept below 41 degrees.

Beantown Roasters, Inc., 3107 N. Deer Run Road, Suite 20, 90 points. Doors were ajar, leaving the building vulnerable to rodent or insect entry. Food from an approved source wasn't labeled as required. During transportation, food was vulnerable to contamination due to inadequate packaging or an inadequate vehicle. Food residue wasn't being cleaned off of the containers during process flow. Floors and food-contact surfaces of equipment/utensils weren't clean. On a follow-up inspection, the business scored 77 points. Food-grade bins for coffee process flow weren't sanitized. The food-grade bins containing food and product had been dragged across the dirty floor. The receiving doors were again found to be open. Poisonous or toxic material was being improperly stored. Propellant and other chemicals weren't being stored in an appropriate location that's both secure and outside of the processing area. The chemicals, which also weren't graded for use in a food production facility, were sitting on top of food processing equipment. The inspector noted food was exposed to contamination because of the use of unsafe equipment lubricants and propellants. Facilities for manual dish washing weren't properly designed, constructed, maintained, installed, located or operated. A sanitization area wasn't set up for cleaning the bins that are used to transport coffee. The floor wasn't clean, and it needed to be repaired in some places. The office carpeting was coated in coffee debris, which led to the reintroduction of contaminants into the food processing area due to the lack of food pads or other means of reducing debris from footwear. Floor junctures weren't properly constructed. Coving in the food processing area was missing. The walls and ceilings weren't light-colored, smooth, non-absorbent or easily cleanable. Unnecessary objects were being stored on site. Training in food processing was recommended to ensure the facility's safe operation.