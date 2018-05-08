Carson City health inspections for May 4

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for May 4. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Mi Casa Too, bar and lounge, 3809 N. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Olive Garden, bar and lounge, 4253 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, 3697 S. Carson St., scored 100 points.

Quik Stop Markets, 3006 N. Roop St., scored 100 points.

Viet Pho, 444 E. William St., Suite 6, scored 100 points.

Arby's, 1122 S. Carson St., scored 98 points. The ice machine and meat slicers needed to be regularly cleaned.

Denny's, 2299 N. Carson St., scored 98 points. The garbage storage container lids were open, corrected on site. The grease receptacle and the cement slab in the garbage storage area were dirty.

Olive Garden, restaurant, 4253 S. Carson St., scored 98 points. Bacterial buildup was found inside the ice machine.

Wildcat Den Cafe, Western Nevada College, 2201 W. College Parkway, scored 98 points. Ready-to-eat food was being handled without gloves or another barrier.

Mi Casa Too, restaurant, 3809 N. Carson St., scored 95 points. Three refrigerators were operating at 48 degrees (the food inside was promptly transferred to a working unit).