Carson City health inspections for Nov. 14, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Nov. 2. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Goodie's Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, 8650 Boomtown-Garson Road, Reno, score 0, grade: A.

Kei Sushi, 3220 E. U.S. 50 #4, score 8, grade: A. Observed employees not washing hands as often as necessary to prevent contamination, particularly after such activities as leaving sushi area to handle other equipment such as replacing paper towels for handwashing sink. Evidence of employees using handwash sinks for purposes other than handwashing (washing, tools or utensils, prepping food, etc.). Handwashing sink in sushi prep area not stocked with paper towels. No written procedures are available at the facility to describe the methods used for tracking time as a public health control. Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Sushi rolls found at 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Francisco's Carson City, 1200 Stewart St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 2, grade: A. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date-marked. Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped.

Francisco's Carson City, 1200 Stewart St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Carson City Parks, Fuji Park, 701 Clear Creek Road, score 0, grade: A.

Ming's Restaurant, 2330 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, bakery, score 5, grade: A. Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). No soap available at handwashing sink.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, meat department, score 2, grade: A. Raw meats and other products in storage that are in bags should still be stored inside containers with same meats in order to prevent leaking. Cutting board/block surfaces are excessively cracked, cut or chipped.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, produce department, score 0, grade: A.

Centro Market, 2794 E. U.S. 50, deli department, score 9, grade: A. Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for hot holding included cooked rice at 117 Fahrenheit, cooked rice in a bag found to be at 90 degrees Fahrenheit, cooked beef in the bag was at 52 degrees Fahrenheit. Beef products in warmer was loaded higher than fill line and found to be at 97 degrees Fahrenheit. This food is being held in the temperature range that promotes bacterial growth, keep at 135 degrees Fahrenheit and above. Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed chicharrones left out at ambient temperature underneath handwashing sink and three basin sink. Cooked beef product and cooked rice left uncovered.

Los Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, 2000 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Ming's Restaurant, 2330 S. Carson St., bar lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Ming's Restaurant, 2330 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 8, grade: A. Food preparation sinks or equipment/utensil washing sinks are used for hand washing. Handwashing sinks cannot be used as a dump sink. Observed handwash sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). Paper towels taped off and not accessible. Potentially hazardous foods deliberately held at unsafe temperatures are not labeled or otherwise identified to monitor the time outside of temperature control. Inspector observed sushi rice that is not labeled for discard time per discussion at last inspection. If time is used as a control for sushi rice, a time account must be kept on each batch. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked.

Lily's China Bistro, 1280 S. Carson St., score 17, grade: B. Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth. Beef product left out at ambient temperature. Cooked rice placed into walk in cooler while hot with lid on it. This needs to be placed in metal inch pans and temperature logs kept. Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. Evidence of employees eating in proximity or manner that may potentially contaminate exposed food, clean equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Handwash sink is blocked and not easily accessible for employees. Evidence of contaminated food on premises (not quarantined for disposal). Inspector observed employee preparing raw beef product in three basin sink while dirty dishes were present in other two basins. Employee started handling dirty dishes and the water sprayed onto the meat product. Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed food in walk-in not properly covered. Food grade packaging and containers need to be utilized. Grocery bags are not up to code. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. A stem thermometer (accurate to +/- 2 degrees Fahrenheit) is not provided and/or readily accessible to check internal food temperatures. Inspector observed food in walk-in freezer on the floor.

San Rafael Coffee Co., 711 S. Carson St. #3, score 0, grade: A.

Frank Cook, 675 Westwinds Drive, Dayton, score 0, grade: A.

Subway #69842, 2073 E. William St. #1, score 0, grade: A.