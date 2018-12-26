Carson City Health Inspections for Nov. 2, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Nov. 2. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Taqueria La Salsa, 1946 E. U.S. 50, restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, 3198 Deer Run Road, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Spoke Bar and Grill, 3198 Deer Run Road, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., meat department, score 0, grade: A.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., deli department, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violation: 1. At the time of the inspection, one handwash area had a dysfunctional disposable paper hand towel dispenser.

Walmart Supercenter #3408, 3200 Market St., bakery, score 0, grade: A. Critical violation: 1. Non-critical violation: 1. At the time of the inspection, two handwash sinks in the bakery had non-functioning disposable paper hand towel dispensers.

Port of Subs #6, 1621 E. U.S. 50 #B, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

The Feisty Goat Pub, 1881 E. Long St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Schat's Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Schat's Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., restaurant 0-50 seats, the Cake Shop, score 0, grade: A.

Schat's Bakery, 1212 S. Stewart St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 5, grade: A. Critical violation: 1. Observed employees touching Ready-to-Eat foods with bare hands.

The Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St. #100, restaurant 101-200 seats, score 4, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 3. Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed meats and soups that need to be properly protected. Ready-to-Eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed wings being thawed at ambient temperature.

La Bakery, 220 W. John St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Yang's Kitchen, 111 E. Telegraph St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 3. At the time of the inspection, some of the foods stored in the rear prep area were not properly covered in the reach in refrigerators and freezers. At the time of the inspection, all shelves in the rear area of the kitchen were soiled with grease, food debris and dust. At the time of the inspection, the walls in the kitchen were noted to be soiled with grease, food debris and dust.

La Santaneca, 444 E. William St. #6, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 2, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 1.

Artisan Cafe, 701 S. Carson St., restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Coco's Taqueria y Pupuseria, 3359 U.S. 50 #E, restaurant 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 1. At the time of the inspection, some foods in the walk-in refrigerator, not in their original packaging, were not labeled and dated.

The Cracker Box, 402 E. William St., restaurant 51-100 seats, score 0, grade: A. Non-critical violations: 1. At the time of the inspection, there were no disposable paper hand towels at the employee hand wash sink on the cook line.

Clear Creek Golf LLC Restaurant, 199 Old Clear Creek Road, restaurant, score 0, grade: A.