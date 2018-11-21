Carson City Health Inspections for Nov. 2, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Nov. 2. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Bistro at the Bryan, 901 S. Stewart St., Carson City, score 0, grade: A.

Arby's Restaurant, 1122 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Galaxy Fandango 10, 4000 S. Curry St., score 0, grade: A.

Crossroads Lounge, 300 E. Winnie Lane, score 0, grade: A.

Ladd Vending Services, 2201 W. College Pkwy., score 0, grade: A.

Rand Ave Convenience Store, 1800 E. U.S. 50 No. 14, score 0, grade: A.

El Torito, 308 E. Winnie Lane No. 308, retail grocery, score 9, grade: A. Inspector observed raw beef products stored in bags in meat juice. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods aren't date marked. Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 47 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Inspector observed chorizo and chicharrones left out to dry at room temperature. This meat has been out since 5 a.m. and must be discarded.

El Torito, 308 E. Winnie Lane No. 308, bakery, score 0, grade: A.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 3300 S. Carson St., restaurant 101-200 seats, score 5, grade: A. Food-contact surfaces and utensils aren't sanitized after contamination and/or between changes in use from raw meat products to ready-to-eat foods/produce. Trash can't be stored next to sanitized dishware. Raw meat scraps were found on top of plates.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 3300 S. Carson St., bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Mallards Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, restaurant 101-200 seats, score 0, grade: A. Gaps/holes exist in walls, doors and/or windows to the exterior of the building that may allow for pest entry.

Mallards Empire Ranch Golf Restaurant, 1875 Fairway Drive, bar/lounge 0-50 seats, score 0, grade: A.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., 1457 S. Carson St., restaurant 51-100 seats; score 0, grade: A.

Taco Bell, 4539 N. Carson St., score 2, grade: A. Stainless steel table that houses the sink dispenser was noted to be soiled. At the time of the inspection, the garbage storage cement pad was covered with waste grease.

Carson Donut, 3170 S. Carson St. No. 10, score 0, grade: A. At the time of the inspection, a hole was noted in the wall on the hallway near the restroom. At the time of the inspection, it was noted the floors in the rear were being replaced.

Antojitos el Mundo Latino, 910 E. William St., score 2, grade: A. It was noted all foods stored in the reach in freezer weren't properly labeled and dated. Deep fried snacks in bags stored on shelving weren't properly labeled for sale. At the time of the inspection, there were no disposable paper hand towels and liquid hand soap at the employee hand wash sink near the ice cream freezer.

Papa Murphy's Take and Bake Pizza, 1894 E. U.S. 50 No. 5, score 0, grade: A.

Flat Earth Pizza, 2010 E. William St., score 0, grade: A. At the time of the inspection, the wire racks of the walk in refrigerator were noted to be soiled with food debris.

Wally's Pizza and Subs, 4600 Snyder Ave. #No. D, score 0, grade: A.

Kernals Popcorn, 4600 Snyder #E, score 0, grade: A.

Mom and Pop's Nook, 401 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A. At the time of the inspection, the air intake duct in the kitchen was noted to be soiled with dust and grease.