Carson City health inspections for Nov. 7, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 31. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Denny's Restaurant No. 8011, 2299 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A. Dumpster lids were open at the time of inspection (corrected during inspection). Waste grease receptable lids were open and it was soiled with food debris and grease.

Golden Dragon Restaurant, 3250 Retail Drive, score 2, grade: A. Food items in the walk-in refrigerator weren't properly labeled. Dumpster area was a problem. Dumpster lids were open at the time of the inspection. Waste grease barrels were uncovered. The concrete pad was soiled with trash and waste grease.

Bamboo Gardens, 4250 Cochise St., No. 40, score 0, grade: A. All foods in the walk-in refrigerator weren't properly labeled and dated. Dumpster lids and grease receptacle lid weren't closed at the time of the inspection. At the time of the inspection, the baffles of the exhaust hood were soiled with dust and grease.

BPO Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., score 0, grade: A.