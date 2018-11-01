Carson City health inspections for Oct. 31, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Oct. 31. A, B or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Westside Pourhouse, 110 W. Telegraph St., score 0, grade: A.

Hacienda Market & Grill, 2040 E. William St., meat/seafood department, score 0, grade: A.

Hacienda Market & Grill, 2040 E. William St., delicatessen, score 0, grade: A.

Hacienda Market & Grill, 2040 E. William St., retail grocery, score 0, grade: A.

La Enchilada, #2557 S. Saliman Road, mobile food truck #2, score 2, grade: A. Handwash sink is blocked and not easily accessible for employees.

La Enchilada, #2557 S. Saliman Road, restaurant, score 2, grade: A. Sanitation buckets or spray bottles not available for sanitizing food prep surfaces or sanitizer concentration for sanitation buckets or spray bottles is not acceptable.

Hacienda Market & Grill, 2040 E. William St., produce department, score 0, grade: A. One reach in refrigerator in the produce service room had a metal panel that was not properly attached to the door, causing a potential safety hazard.

Hacienda Market & Grill, 2040 E. William St., bakery, score 0, grade: A. Some in-house made desserts were not properly labeled, including the ingredients used to make the item.

Terrible's #861, 4640 S. Carson St., score 2, grade: A. Observed handwashed sink(s) not supplied with soap and/or disposable towels (or approved drying device). Accessibility also an ongoing issue. Handwashing sink needed for use prior to food preparation.

Dubois Health Center, 201 E. William St. #1, score 0, grade: A.

Titos Restaurant, 444 E. William St., restaurant, score 10, grade: A. Inspector observed raw hamburgers and raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat salsa and guacamole. Potentially hazardous food has not been cooled rapidly enough to minimize microbial growth.

Titos Restaurant, 444 E. William St., bar/lounge, score 0, grade: A.

Scoups, LLC, 224 S. Carson St. #4, score 0, grade: A.

Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, 3697 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

The Lady Tamales, 933 E. Woodside Dr. #102, score 0, grade: A.

Murphy Bernardini, 1545 E. Fifth St., food facility – fee exempt, score 0, grade: A.

Kim Lee's Sushi & Teri, 319 N. Carson St., restaurant, main kitchen, score 9, grade: A. Inspector observed raw mussels stored above ready-to-eat vegetables. Ensure proper segregation of meats in coolers. Evidence of employees using handwash sinks for purposes other than handwashing (washing, tools or utensils, prepping food, etc.). Raw chicken found to be thawing in handwashing only sink. This is the only handwashing sink in the kitchen. Frozen, potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed raw chicken thawing at ambient temperature. Utensils not stored clean and protected. Ensure that rack next to handwashing sink is protected and do not store dirty rags next to clean dishware and utensils.

Kim Lee's Sushi & Teri, 319 N. Carson St., restaurant, Oyster Bar, score 7, grade: A. Inspector observed raw fish stored in plastic wrap and dripping onto other product. Make sure to store like products in approved containers as to segregate types. Do not store cutlery and food equipment in same sanitizer bucket used for cloths. This does not comply with sanitization guidelines designated for sushi preparation and equipment sanitization.

Kim Lee's Sushi & Teri, 319 N. Carson St., restaurant, Sushi Bar, score 0, grade: A.

Artisan Cafe, 701 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Juan's Mexican Grill #2, 3680 Goni, score 0, grade: A.

Aloha Medicinals, 4610 Arrowhead Dr., score 0, grade: A.

Jack in the Box #7320, 3225 Retail Dr., score 5: grade: A. The ice machine had no front plate on the upper part of the machine, which must be covered to prevent contamination of water flowing into the machine to make ice. The dumpster lids were open at the time of the inspection (closed during inspection). The waste grease receptacle lids were noted to be open at the time of the inspection. The liquid soap dispenser at the employee handwash sink near the three-compartment sink was broken and unable to be used by staff.

Port of Subs #69, 3721 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.