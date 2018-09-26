Carson City health inspections for Sept. 20

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Aug. 30. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Adele's, bar and lounge, 1112 N. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Adele's, restaurant, 1112 N. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Bully's, 3530 N. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

C-A-L Ranch Stores, 2035 N. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

IHOP, 3883 S. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

King of Kings, mobile food vehicle, score: 0, grade: A.

McDonald's, 2001 N. Carson St., score: 0, grade: A.

Jimmy John's, 2329 N. Carson St., score: 2, grade: A. The code requiring the person in charge to be present during food operation and demonstrate knowledge of food safety practices was in violation.

U.S. Submarine Base, 1894 E. Highway 50, Suite 10, score: 4, grade: A. The code requiring the person in charge to be present during food operation and demonstrate knowledge of food safety practices was in violation. The code setting requirements for time and temperature control of potentially hazardous food was in violation.