Carson City health inspections for Sept. 24, 2018

Carson City Health Department's food-service inspections for Sept. 24. A, B, or C grades are given based on the inspection score, which starts at zero. Points are added for each violation. Note: Low-risk factors are noted but not factored into scoring, although restaurants are still required to correct them.

Arco AMPM, 4340 N Carson St., score: 0, grade: A. The ice machine was noted to have biofilm on the interior surfaces. One Tiffin Box ready made sandwich was noted to be past the use by date.

Hot Rodz Catering & Promotions, 3579 E. Highway 50 #118, score 0, grade: A.

Talents Athletic Center, 2749 N. Carson St., #160, score 0, grade: A. Both the womens and mens restroom had no self closing devices on the restroom entry door.

Jacksons Food Stores #128, 1400 Rand St., score 0, grade: A. Hand wash sink was damaged and not easily cleanable.

Burger King, #8744, 3589 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Las Marias Mexican Restaurant, 1939 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114, 3701 S. Carson St., deli department score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114, 3701 S. Carson St., bakery department score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114, 3701 S. Carson St., meat department score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114, 3701 S. Carson St., produce department score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114,3701 S. Carson St., grocery department score 0, grade: A.

Raleys #114, 3701 S. Carson St., restaurant department score 0, grade: A.

Gather, 402 N Carson St., restaurant score 5, grade: A. Store meat products according to cooking temperatures and ensure proper segregation.

Gather, 402 N Carson St., bar/lounge score 0, grade: A.

Dana's Desserts of Carson City, inside Gather, 402 N Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Eagle Valley Farms, 402 N. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Flavors of India, bar/lounge 1105 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Flavors of India, restaurant, 1105 S. Carson St.,score 4, grade: A. Prepared food must be discarded after 7 days, ensure that dates are checked regularly. Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked.

Subway #11114, 3959 S. Carson St., score 0, grade: A.

Aloha Medicinals, 4610 Arrrowhead Dr., score 0, grade: A.

Follow-up inspection: Thai, Thai, 1300 S. Stewart St., score 4, grade: A. Certificate of manager level food safety training unavailable or expired. Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Unnecessary articles are stored on the premise at the front counter.

Original inspection: Thai, Thai, 1300 S. Stewart St., score 38, grade: C. Observed employees not washing hands as often as necessary to prevent contamination. Observed employees touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Evidence of contaminated food on premises. Inspector observed employee using container that was sitting next to bagged raw chicken defrosting at ambient temperature in sink to hold ice for beverages. Container was not washed before this, and was sitting in sink with dirty dishes and raw chicken. Packages of meat product stored directly on top of lettuce and cabbage products in beverage only approved cooler. Inspector observed raw beef and pork product stored directly on top of lettuce and cabbage products. Beef and pork products were not segregated. Observed food stored uncovered and unprotected. Inspector observed uncovered soup, soy sauce,sauces, tofu and noodles. Potentially hazardous foods are held at temperatures that support micro-organism growth. Potentially hazardous foods intended for cold holding observed at 73 degrees. No person in charge present at time of inspection. Sanitation buckets of spray bottles not available for sanitizing food prep surfaces or sanitizer concentration for sanitation buckets or spray bottles is not acceptable. No sanitizing procedures in place and no sanibuckets or spray bottles set up. Potentially hazardous foods deliberately held at unsafe temperatures are not labeled or otherwise identified to monitor the time outside of temperature control. Inspector observed noodles and eggs left at ambient temperature for the day since adequate refrigeration is not available. Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are not date marked. Frozen potentially hazardous food is being thawed in a manner that does not minimize microbial growth. Observed chicken thawing in sink at ambient temperature next to dirty dishes. Inadequate cold holding storage. A stem thermometer is not provided and/or readily accessible to heck internal food temperatures. Non-food contact surface dirty. The establishment or property is littered/ cluttered.