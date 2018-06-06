Carson City health program receives $9 million grant

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says the federal Health and Human Services Department has awarded more than $13 million in grants to support health services for seniors and low income Nevada families.

The bulk of the funding, just more than $9 million, will go to the Health Cluster program overseen by Nevada Health Centers of Carson City to provide care to the medically vulnerable and the geographically isolated.

Another $258,416 will go to the community Living Senior Medicare Patrol Project that provides money to state and local government programs that protect Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers from fraud and abuse.

Health Access of Washoe County will receive just under $3.7 million and FirstMed Health and Wellness Center of Las Vegas $1.3 million.