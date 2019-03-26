Carson City Ideas on Tap explores justice system

Ideas on Tap is back in action on April 3.

The monthly discussion group will look at "Locked Up: Criminal Justice in Nevada." The panelists leading the talk will be Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong, Deputy Chief of Juvenile Justice Linda Lawlor, and District Attorney Jason Woodbury, and Ann Silver, CEO Reno/Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

"Our prisons are packed, corrections costs are skyrocketing, and with the current rate we're going, Nevada will have over 100,000 behind bars in 10 years," said Michael Smith, Ideas on Tap coordinator.

Ideas on Tap is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Union, 302 N. Carson St.