Carson City insurance agency collecting donations for fire victims

With all the loss and devastation that has occurred in Paradise, Calif., FIG Financial Insurance Group-Cynthia Bunt Agency in Carson City is collecting donations to be distributed to those affected by this tragedy. These people are living in Wal-Mart parking lots while trying to regroup and process what they have just endured. Let's pull together and help them through this difficult time. New clothing, blankets, diapers, wipes, toys and gift cards are all welcome. Drop off any donations of any size starting Monday to: FIG-Cynthia Bunt Agency, 501 N. Minnesota St., Carson City 89703, 775-882-8008.