Carson City Justice of Peace Tom Armstrong to seek re-election

Carson Justice of the Peace Tom Armstrong has announced he will run for re-election to JP Department 1.

He was originally appointed to the bench by the Carson Board of Supervisors in May 2011 and won election to a full term in 2012.

He said he will continue to work to address the needs of Carson City in his court. He said he has established the misdemeanor Treatment Court to help rehabilitate young drug addicts. He said he's proud of the success of that court and plans to work to improve it in the coming years. He's an alternate member of the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline and was named judge of the year this year by the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction (JP and Municipal courts).

Armstrong is that organization's president elect for the coming year.

Armstrong has practiced law in Carson City since 2001 and worked as a senior deputy district attorney as well as in private practice.

Armstrong is a Nevada native raised in Carlin and a University of Nevada graduate. He received his law degree from the University of Utah.

While Armstrong is seeking re-election, Carson City's other JP, John Tatro, has announced he will retire at the end of his term in 2018.