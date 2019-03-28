Carson City Leisure Hour Club donates to CASI

The Carson City Leisure Hour Club recently donated $500 to the Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI). Lisa Schuette, chair and founding member of CASI, accepted the donation at the March 20 meeting of the Club.

Each year, the Leisure Hour Club recognizes local groups that excel in supporting special needs in the community. In presenting the award to CASI, club President Debbie Lane noted the outstanding work of CASI, a local nonprofit, to raise money to help the city build and equip a safe animal shelter and to promote the adoption of pets into loving homes. Most recently, CASI created a Critter Fixer voucher program. With the cooperation of Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital, Quail Ridge Animal Hospital, Sierra Veterinary Hospital and Moffit Animal Clinic, CASI helps eligible pet owners obtain spaying and neutering service for their pets.

For information, call 775-671-2413, e-mail ccanimals@friendsofcasi.org, visit http://www.friendsofcasi.org or visit the shelter at 549 Airport Road, Carson City.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Celebrating its 123rd year, the organization continues to focus on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.