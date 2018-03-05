Carson City Library a finalist for national medal

The Carson City Library is one of 29 finalists for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the Institute of Museum and Library Services announced.

"We are so thrilled to be recognized for the work we are doing at the library," said Director Sena Loyd. "Libraries are vital to healthy, educated communities. We have established ourselves as an integral tool in teaching 21st century skills."

The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities. For 24 years, the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

"The 29 National Medal finalists showcase the tremendous ability of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources," said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. "The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions. We congratulate them on the work they are doing across the United States."

Finalists are chosen because of their significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Community members are encouraged to share their experiences with the Carson City Library on social media at http://www.facebook.com/USIMLS or http://www.twitter.com/us_imls. Use #IMLSmedals and #ShareYourStory.

Fourteen libraries and 15 museums were selected as finalists. Carson City Library is the only finalist in Nevada to be selected.

"This recognition reinforces the value of helping people stay current with the pace of change. It underscores the fact that helping people get good jobs is a shared responsibility. What better place than the library are all Nevadans invited to 'learn then earn. The achievements of Nevada's capital city library tell the story of many Nevada libraries. Currently, similar efforts are being deployed in southern Nevada wherein our libraries are very closely aligned with Workforce Connections as a central location leveraging technology and instruction expressly relevant to advanced manufacturing business and industry," said Nevada State Senator Aaron Ford, who nominated the library for its innovative programming designed to serve the community.

National Medal winners will be announced later this spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions at the National Medal Ceremony on May 24 in Washington, D.C.

For a full list of winners, go to https://www.imls.gov/issues/national-initiatives/national-medal-museum-and-library-service.