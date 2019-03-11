Carson City Library hosts ‘Explore Earth: Our Changing Planet’

Explore Earth: Our Changing Planet, a national traveling exhibition exploring a global view of our changing environment, will be on display through April at the Carson City Library.

Getting people interested in science can be a challenge, but Explore Earth: Our Changing Planet strives to make it fun with a focus on local earth science topics — such as weather, the water cycle and ecosystem changes — as well as a global look at our changing planet.

"We are proud the Carson City Library was selected to host the Explore Earth exhibit," said Diane Baker, interim library director. "People of all ages and backgrounds will find the exhibition explores earth science in a way that's understandable, fulfilling, captivating and relevant."

The Carson City Library is located at 900 N. Roop Street. The exhibition is free and open to the public during library hours: Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m.