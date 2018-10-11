Carson City Library nominated for national medal

For the second year in a row, the Carson City Library was nominated to receive the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, this time by U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services presents the National Medal annually to American libraries or museums providing exceptional services to their communities. The Carson City Library was a finalist in 2018 — and the only 2018 finalist in Nevada — but did not win one of five medals presented to libraries across the nation.

"I'm honored to nominate the Carson City Library for this esteemed award based on its proven track record of providing outstanding educational services and dynamic programs to the residents of our community," Amodei said. "I'm proud to represent an institution in Congress that is committed to delivering quality services, and I thank everyone at the Carson City Library for the meaningful contributions they make each day to positively impact our community."

For 25 years, the National Medal has been the country's highest honor given to libraries and museums for their community service. The recognition celebrates these institutions that are doing remarkable things in public service to individuals, families and communities.

"As a hardworking team, we put forth great effort every day to provide relevant, lifelong learning options for our community members and beyond," said Carson City Library Director Sena Loyd. "We are excited about this second nod because as our region is growing by leaps and bounds in industry and technology, we have kept pace by continuing to offer outstanding 21st century skill programs as well as evolving collections and services."

The 2019 National Medal nomination period ended this month, and finalists as well as winners will be announced next spring.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations. Its mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning as well as cultural and civic engagement. The institution's grant making, policy development and research help libraries and museums deliver services that help communities and individuals thrive.

For information, visit http://www.imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.