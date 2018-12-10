Carson City Library ‘not just for books’ presentation Friday

Who: The event is free of charge and open to the public

What: The Library: It’s Not Just for Books Anymore

Carson City Nevada Triad presents The Library: It's Not Just for Books Anymore, a presentation designed to help people become more aware about the many resources, programs and activities offered at the library. The event takes place at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, Friday, Dec. 14, at 11:45 a.m.

Sena Loyd, library director, will lead the discussion.

"Everyone who pays taxes contributes to the community resource of the Carson City Library," Loyd said. "You have already paid for it, so why not take advantage of it? We have some services such as large print items, Kindles, which can be viewed in large print, for checkout, and Virtual Reality gadgets that might be particularly interesting."

Loyd said the library is proud to offer Homebound Services, which consists of monthly library services for those unable to come into the library.

"I will also provide information that can be taken home on all the resources offered at the library and instructions on how to access specific services," she said. "Additional staff members will also be present to issue library cards on the spot or to check current status of library cards."

The presentation is free of charge and open to the public. Raffle tickets will be handed at the door for the chance to win a prize from Intimate Designs Floral Shop in Carson City.

Carson City Triad provides health and safety related information monthly at the Carson City Senior Center. Triad is a collaboration between the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Fire Department and Senior Center.

For information, email Courtney Warner, executive director of the Carson City Senior Center, at CWarner@carson.org, or call the Center at 775-883-0703.