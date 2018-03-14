Carson City library patrons asked to share stories

Want to submit your story with a photo? Email shareyourstory@carsoncitylibrary.org

Congressman Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said the library is "kicking ass." Mayor Bob Crowell called it "cutting edge," and a "serious learning institution."

Now the Carson City Library wants to hear from you.

"We know this community loves the library," said Director Sena Loyd. "We have an average of 1,000 patrons walking through our doors every day. We want them to share the reasons why they love it."

The Carson City Library is one of 14 libraries in the running for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is encouraging patrons to share their stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Amodei visited the library last week.

"One thing that keeps me sane when I'm flying back and forth is reading books," he said. "I drop them off at the book drop behind City Hall. It's funny because I use my tickets as bookmarks and must have forgotten to take one out. I got a call from a guy in Hawthorne who said, 'Hey, we have the same taste in books.'"

He remembers when the Carson City Library was built in 1972, back when he didn't need a library card to check out books. During a tour of the library Thursday, Loyd introduced Amodei to the Makerspace where patrons can learn to sew, solder, use a 3-D printer or laser cutter.

"I'm impressed," Amodei responded. "My hometown library is kicking ass."

Crowell shared his testimonial as well.

"I enjoy reading and the library is a great place to read and relax. That said, the 21st century library is more than books — it is a serious learning institution using several different platforms," he said. "Our library is on the cutting edge of library services for all age groups. It is open, airy, inviting and easy to use. Although perhaps on a different scale, our library offers many of the services found only in large urban centers. We are fortunate to have such forward looking library professionals in our community.

Take a look!"

Fourteen libraries and 15 museums remain in the running, with Carson City being the only Nevada institution selected.

YOU CAN HELP

Help the Carson City Library advance in the process of being awarded a National Medal for Museum and Library Services. Share your story about the library on Facebook and Twitter.

Use #IMLSmedals and #ShareYourStory. Tag @US_IMLS on Twitter.

WHAT: Want to share your story but don't have the ability to take a photo or video? Drop in with Bryce on the following days and times to #shareyourstory!

WHERE: Carson City Library, 901 N. Roop St.

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. March 12, 4-6 p.m. March 19; 10 a.m.-noon March 24; 10 a.m.-noon April 7; 4-6 p.m. April 9

Want to submit your story with a photo? Email shareyourstory@carsoncitylibrary.org