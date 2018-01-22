Carson City Library plans soft opening on Jan. 29

The Carson City Library is planning a soft opening for Jan. 29 after closing in December for an interior refresh, including new flooring and paint.

Staff members are continuing this week to move 80,000 items back into the building and installing 6,000 feet of shelving.

There will be no pop-up services this week.

A Grand Reopening Celebration to show off the library's new look will be held on Feb. 16.

Library card holders will be able to access free wifi at Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records ,100 N. Stewart St.; Bob McFadden Plaza, Carson and Third streets; and the Supreme Court Library, 201 S. Carson St., Suite 200.

As a reminder, anything currently checked out from the Carson City Library collection will be due on or after Feb. 15. Due dates for items that are not part of the Carson City Library collection won't be extended.

For more information, go to carsoncitylibrary.org, follow the library on social media or call the hotline at (775) 887-2244.