Carson City Library schedule updated

Limited Carson City Library services will be available over the next two weeks 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at Adams Hub Studio, 177 W. Proctor St.

The Winter Read-A-Thon challenge to read at least one hour per day continues through Jan. 5. It's open to all ages.

While the library remains closed for a refresh, including new flooring and repainting, services will be offered in a variety of locations.

Upcoming events include:

Overdrive E-Book Clinic — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Dr.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 Carson City Fire Station, No. 51, 777 S. Stewart St.

Citizenship Class — 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Carson City Community Center.

Library card holders will be able to access free wifi at Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records 100 N. Stewart St.; Bob McFadden Plaza, Carson and Third streets; and the Supreme Court Library, 201 S. Carson St., Suite 200.

As a reminder, anything currently checked out from the Carson City Library collection will be due on or after Feb. 15. Due dates for items that aren't part of the Carson City Library collection won't be extended.

For more information, go to carsoncitylibrary.org, follow the library on social media or call the hotline at (775) 887-2244.