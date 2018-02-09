Carson City Library sending Valentines to supervisors

The Carson City Library is seeking the public's help in sending a message to city supervisors: Be Mine. Or something along those lines.

Heart-shaped Valentine cards will be displayed in coming weeks on a table in the Nevada Reference Area, near the breezeway. Patrons can decorate the cards and craft a message, telling supervisors why they value the library.

"This is a way to spread the love back up the chain," said Amy Lauder, collection development manager. "They are in charge of our funding, and this is showing them what they funded and what people are getting out of it."

The finished Valentines will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at the library's Grand Reopening Celebration on Feb. 16.

Lauder spearheaded the program last year, collecting such responses as, "I can't afford to buy books but I love to read. Thank you."

Other patrons pointed to the programs and other services available through the library.

Recommended Stories For You

"Awesome library," one patron wrote. "They help me learn Spanish."

Another wrote: "I love being able to download free audiobooks to my phone."

Lauder said she was surprised by the response last year.

"We thought we'd give each supervisor three or four Valentines," she said. "We gave them each piles. It went very well."

The library's Grand Reopening Ceremony will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16, with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Bob Crowell at 5:30 p.m.

The library is now back to normal hours after an eight-week closure for an interior refresh project. The reopening ceremony will be a chance to show off the new floors, painted walls and redesigned space.

"We are very pleased with the results," said Director Sena Loyd. "The floors are beautiful, the paint is sharp. The redesign makes the whole building lighter, cleaner and more open. We're excited for people to see the changes."

Lauder said the Valentines will give patrons the opportunity to express that appreciation.

"It's just a nice thing to do," she said. "And it's cute."