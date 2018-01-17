Carson City Library sets opening for end of the month

Carson City Library staff members are busy moving more than 80,000 items back into the building and installing 6,000 feet of shelving.

There will be no pop-up services or other activities this week.

Director Sena Loyd says, "we are shooting for a Jan. 29 soft opening." A celebration to show off the library's new look will be Feb. 16.

Library card holders will be able to access free Wi-Fi at Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records 100 N. Stewart St.; Bob McFadden Plaza, Carson and Third streets; and the Supreme Court Library, 201 S. Carson St., Suite 200.

As a reminder, anything currently checked out from the Carson City Library collection will be due on or after Feb. 15. Due dates for items that are not part of the Carson City Library collection won't be extended.

For information, go to carsoncitylibrary.org, follow the library on social media or call the hotline at 775-887-2244.