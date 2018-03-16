Carson City looking for seasonal wildland firefighters

For anyone looking to get into the fire service, the Carson City Fire Department is looking for seasonal wildland firefighters.

The department is looking for five individuals who are curious about or want to start a career in the fire service.

"It is an entry-level, seasonal position for people interested in the fire service," Chief Sean Slamon said. "It is a great opportunity to expose yourself to firefighting, to hard work and to a great fire department."

The wildland firefighters will work about 40 hours a week clearing brush, keeping defensible space and assisting on wildland fires in the area. Slamon said they're looking for someone who's physically fit, hard working, have a good attitude and are interested in the fire service.

Slamon said they're short wildland firefighters because many have been hired in the last year full time with Carson City or other departments

The job will last about late spring through summer and into fall. Slamon said they expect it to last about May through October, though the official time period could differ depending on how the fire season goes.

Applicants don't have to have any prior experience, it's desired but not required.

"Really if you are curious about or want to be a firefighter it is a great opportunity to get training and experience and get paid for it," Slamon said.

There are three levels offered: seasonal firefighter-lead, seasonal firefighter 1 and seasonal firefighter 2. All are considered part-time/hourly positions and pay ranges from $15.50 to $18.50 per hour.

For information and to apply, visit http://carson.org/government/departments-g-z/human-resources/employment.