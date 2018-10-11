Carson City man dies in Mound House crash

A pedestrian was killed as a result of a crash on Highway 50 in Mound House on Monday.

Manuel Jesus Sepulveda, 41, of Carson City, was killed as a result of the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian shortly before 7 p.m. at Highlands Drive in Mound House.

Preliminary investigation shows a red 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling westbound in the left-hand travel lane of Highway 50 west of Highlands Drive. Sepulveda was walking northbound across Highway 50, outside of a crosswalk, and walked into the path of the F-150 pickup.

The left front of the Ford pickup struck the Sepulveda in the travel lane. Sepulveda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150 remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Both westbound travel lanes were shut down during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted until the roadway was fully reopened at 10:30 p.m.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Sgt. Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #181000749.