Carson City manager moving into marijuana

Nick Marano left his job as Carson City manager on Friday headed for one of Nevada's newest industries.

"Although I'm leaving city government, I'm not leaving the city," said Marano. "I'm moving onto be the market president of a cannabis company, GTI Nevada. It's a new industry, a growing industry and I'm excited to be a part of it. GTI/Rise has a significant presence in Carson City, and has made giving back to the community an important goal of its business model."

Green Thumbs Inc. (GTI) is the Chicago-based owner of RISE, the medical marijuana dispensary and recreational marijuana store located on Clearview Drive. The company also has a cultivation facility on Deer Run Road and another retail outlet in Spanish Springs.

Marano joined the city in 2014, after a career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

When he announced at an April Board of Supervisors he wouldn't be renewing his contract, Marano said he was grateful to the city for giving a veteran a chance to change careers.

"I want to thank Mayor Bob Crowell and the Board of Supervisors for giving me this fantastic opportunity to be city manager. I have been so fortunate to have a supportive board, and talented department directors, who frankly make this job rewarding," Marano said on Friday. "Each department is staffed with incredibly effective employees and I appreciate their hard work and dedication to their community. I think it's important for residents to know that the city is managed conservatively and is in good fiscal shape. As Mayor Bob frequently says, Carson City is a great place to live, work and raise a family."

Crowell said Marano has left his mark on the city.

"Nick has been an exceptional leader of people and a solution-oriented city manager," Crowell said. "Under his leadership he has overseen the construction of significant infrastructure projects that will serve our community well for many years."

Those projects include the building of the Multi-Athletic Center, rehabilitation of the Water Resource Recovery Facility, construction of a new no-kill animal shelter, and the makeover of Carson Street downtown, including the addition of McFadden Plaza.

His other contributions, said Crowell, include launching the CarsonConnect app that lets residents report problems such as potholes for quicker resolution, establishing the city's new asset management program, and fiscal prudence that allowed the city to build its reserves.

"On a personal level, as a retired combat Marine colonel, Nick is a prime example of the value and skills that former service members can bring to the civilian world," said Crowell. "Carson City has been well served by him."

Nancy Paulson, current deputy city manager, takes over as interim city manager starting Monday.