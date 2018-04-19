Carson City Manager Nick Marano to leave in June

Story will be updated

Carson City Manager Nick Marano announced Thursday during the Board of Supervisors meeting that he was not renewing his contract with the city.

His contract expires June 2.

In a letter to the board, Marano says:

"I am looking forward to accepting a position in in the private sector, and the good news is that we won't be leaving the greatest place to live in Nevada."

Here's the complete letter:

Recommended Stories For You

April 19, 2018

Mayor and Board of Supervisors:

Per section 1.2 of my employment agreement, I hereby provide notice that I do not intend to renew my contract when it expires on June 2, 2018.

I would like to thank the Mayor and Board of Supervisors for this tremendous opportunity I have had to be your City Manager. Many organizations say they want to employ veterans; I can tell you from first hand experience how difficult it really is. I am forever grateful to the Board for believing in me and giving me that opportunity.

I believe that I have a talented, and deep, team of committed, and ethical professionals who have taken up my challenge to change the way we deliver government services and reconnect with the community one resident at a time. I am proud of the work all of them do on a daily basis. This has been an eventful four-year period for our community as we have seen massive improvements in things like our trail network, the Downtown, the Animal Shelter, MAC, our water and wastewater systems and so much more. Every single one of them happened without a hitch because of that deep team of skilled professionals that I have been so privileged to lead.

I would like to end by thanking the community for embracing my family and I. When I first interviewed for this position, I said that it was important to my family and I to be part of the fabric of this community, There are so many wonderful organizations that Tami and I have been proud to be a part of, and will continue to be a part of in the future. I am looking at accepting a position in the private sector, and the good news is that we won't be leaving the greatest place to live in Nevada.

Sincerely,

Nick Marano

City Manager