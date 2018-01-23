Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell to meet with President Trump on Wednesday

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell is returning to the nation's capital, this time to meet with President Donald Trump.

Crowell is attending "Mayors' Day at the White House: A Conversation with President Trump" Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Crowell said he hopes to speak to the president and others about the city's U.S. Department of Transportation's Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant application.

The city is waiting to hear if it has been awarded the $8 million grant, which would be used to fund reconstruction of Carson Street between 5th Street and Fairview Drive.

The event with Trump starts at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a reception at 4:30 p.m. in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The reception hosted by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs will include representatives from the departments of Commerce, Education, Energy, and Transportation as well as the Environmental Protection Agency and Small Business Administration "for an opportunity to discuss key issues in your city," the invitation said.

The Mayor's Day event was up in the air during the recent shutdown of the federal government, but moved forward as planned after Trump signed a bill reopening the government on Monday.