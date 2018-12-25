Carson City mayor to present State of City Address

Mayor Robert Crowell will be addressing the citizens of Carson City on Wednesday, Jan. 30 to highlight all that has been done by the various city departments in 2018 and what can be expected to be started or completed in 2019 in this "city on the move."

The city just finished most of the redevelopment in the downtown core and will be putting finishing touches along Curry Street this spring. Many new housing/apartment complexes are on the drawing board or underway to relieve the housing/apartment shortage affecting all of Northern Nevada.

Our streetscape makeover will continue between Fifth Street and Snyder Streets in late 2019 costing almost $19 million with almost $14 million coming from federal and state funds. South Carson Street will be transformed from "anywhere USA" into a gateway corridor that will better identify all that is Carson City today.

The Community Center theater will finally be updated to allow theater-goers more comfort as they view theatrical and musical offerings. The current seats have been in use since the mid-1960s when the theater was first commissioned.

Grand opening celebration is slated for Feb. 12.

The Legislature convenes in Carson City on Feb. 4 providing an economic boom to the city at least until June 3 when the Legislature adjourns. This is always a fascinating time in our city bringing many news outlets not normally seen in our community.

Recommended Stories For You

Crowell has two years left in his last term and will continue to oversee revitalization efforts as the economy continues to hold.

To attend the annual State of the City luncheon at the Gold Dust West, go online to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com or call 882-1565 to make a reservation. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Plans are underway to allow citizens who may not be able to attend the luncheon to view the proceedings on their computer. RSVP early since this is usually a sell-out event.