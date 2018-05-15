Carson City membership tea spotlights powerful women

More than 120 attendees assembled at the Governor's Mansion for the membership tea hosted by the Carson City Republican Women on April 21.

The theme, "Women Bringing Light to the World," showcased several stories told by members of the club and others from the community.

The stories gave insight into what women are capable of accomplishing in order to make their lives and the lives around them whole.

Monica Jaye, former KOH radio host, was the emcee for the event. Membership Vice President Janice Baldwin and her committee welcomed members and guests.

Lynne Heller, who's married to U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, sang the national anthem and "God Bless America."

Members of the club decorated their own tables with place settings and centerpieces for all to enjoy.

New members were welcomed to enjoy the afternoon among "Women Bringing Light to the World."