Carson City middle school students prepare homeless kits

Students from Eagle Valley Middle School felt a little more of the spirit of the season last week as they helped prepare kits for the homeless at their SOAR Club meeting hosted during their lunch break Thursday. The SOAR Club (Students Offering Additional Resources) was created by Partnership Carson City with the help of Lee Conley, EVMS principal; Cami Asby, EVMS school adviser and safe school professional; and Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for Partnership Carson City.

The SOAR Club meets weekly to help address school and student needs and provide service as directed by the census of the club. The club meets every Thursday in the upstairs computer lab at EVMS. Each month, it has a different focus, whether that be education on drugs or alcohol, suicide prevention, homelessness or positive mental health.

Approximately 150 kits were prepared to assist St. Teresa of Avila's church as they host a homeless shelter during the winter months in conjunction with the Carson City Sheriff's Office. The kits will include things such as a water bottle, granola bars and other snacks, socks, grooming and self-care products and more.