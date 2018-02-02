Carson City museums team for Chinese New Year festivities

The Nevada State Museum and the Northern Nevada Children's Museum are teaming up for a community celebration of Chinese New Year on Feb. 17.

The event includes a parade on Carson Street, dancing and many fun and educational activities for youngsters.

Festivities start at the Dema Guinn Concourse of the Nevada State Museum at 10 a.m. with Sonia Carlson and her dancers from the Carson Valley Chinese Cultural Group performing the traditional Lion Dance. Admission to the concourse is free.

The dancers animate the colorful lion costume with gymnastic lion movements accompanied by the music of beating drums and clashing cymbals and gongs. Children are invited to make a noisemaker and join the action.

The lively lion will then parade north on Carson Street to the Children's Museum, dancing into businesses along the way — an activity said to bring good fortune for the year.

Once at the Children's Museum, visitors can take part in activities including Chinese writing, lessons in using chopsticks, Chinese lantern making and creating a dragon mask. Entertainment includes Reno Taiko drum performances.

Recommended Stories For You

Admission to the Children's Museum is free for members, $6 for adults and $4 for children 2 and older.

The Nevada State Museum is at 600 N. Carson St. Call 775-687-4810 for information. The Northern Nevada Children's Museum is at 813 N. Carson St. Call 775-884-2226 for information.